Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs will soon visit the famous Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, the spot they had visited in June this year after rebelling against the Shiv Sena leadership, a senior leader said on Sunday.

They will visit Ayodhya while returning from Kamakhya, he said.

The 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena who had supported Shinde in the revolt against Uddhav Thackeray will join him for the visit. Some rebel MPs of Shiv Sena are also expected to accompany Shinde and others.

A senior minister and member of the Shinde faction told PTI that when the rebel group was camping in Guwahati in June, they visited the Kamakhya temple.

"It is our Hindu custom that we pray to God that we will visit again,'' he said.

The minister said the schedule of the visit is not yet finalised.

"We will visit Ayodhya before returning to Mumbai (from Kamakhya),'' he added.

