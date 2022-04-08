Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said he met NCP president Sharad Pawar to discuss the misuse of Central agencies and the power crisis in the state.

A meeting of MVA leaders on important issues will be scheduled soon, Patole told reporters after the meeting, which took place at Pawar's residence Silveroak in south Mumbai.

The Congress leader said that he discussed various issues including the power crisis in the state due to short supply of coal and the action against MVA leaders by the Central agencies to defame Maharashtra.

While the demand for electricity in the state has increased, the Central government was not supplying adequate coal to the state, he claimed, adding that if the issue is not sorted out, the state may plunge into darkness due to deliberate obstruction by the Centre.

He further said that the MVA leaders were being targeted by the Central agencies out of political vendetta.

"The Central government is trying to destabilise the Mahavikas Aghadi government by exerting pressure, but this arbitrariness will not last for long. Why do the BJP leaders who say that the action against MVA leaders is fair and not politically motivated, start blaming the state government when action is taken against them by the state police?" Patole said.

During the day's meeting, issues related to the state were taken up and also the stepmotherly treatment meted out to the state by the Centre, the Congress leader said.

In the next two-three days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and leaders of the Mahavikas Aghadi will meet to discuss all these issues, he said.

