Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday retained Deglur (SC) Assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Nanded district with the party nominee Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar defeating his nearest BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabne by a margin of 41,917 votes in the byelection, as per the Election Commission.

Jitesh Antapurkar has polled 1,08,840 votes while Sabne, a former Shiv Sena leader, could bag 66,907 votes.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Uttam Ramrao Ingole has polled 11,348 votes in this bypoll which was held on October 30.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Jitesh's father and sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar.PTI ND

