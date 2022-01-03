Nagpur, Jan 3 (PTI) A sub inspector attached to the Nagpur unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation was killed when his car crashed into a roadside tree in Seminary Hills area here on Monday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 4:30pm and the deceased has been identified as PSI Himanshu Uday Singh Meena (27), a native of Rajasthan, an official said.

He lost control of his car near a hotel and crashed into a tree, the Gittikhadan police station official said, adding that Meena was declared dead on arrival at Mayo hospital.

