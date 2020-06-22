Mumbai, Jun 22: With addition of 3,721 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Maharashtra's total count has risen to 1,35,796, a Health official said.

With 62 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has gone up to 6,283, he said.

A total of 1,962 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 67,706, the official said. The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 61,793 in the state. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,35,796, new cases 3,721, deaths 6,283, persons discharged 67,706, active cases 61,793, people tested so far 7,87,419.

