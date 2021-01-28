Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Dhavalsinh Mohite Patil, who belongs to a prominent political family in Solapur district of Maharashtra, and who had recently shot dead a "man-eater" leopard after being roped in for the task by the forest department, joined the Congress party on Thursday.

Dhavalsinh belongs to the family of cooperative leader late Shankarrao Mohite Patil from Akluj in the district.

He is the first cousin of Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, who joined the BJP in 2019.

Dhavalsinh is the nephew of Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, who was former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. His father late Pratapsinh Mohite Patil was a Congress MLC.

Dhavalsinh was in the news recently for shooting dead a leopard that said to have killed at least eight people.

He joined the Congress in the presence of former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and the party's state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat.

Congress's Latur MLA DhirajDeshmukh, who was present on the occasion, expressed confidence that just as Dhavalsinh took aim at the leopard, he would also do the same with the BJP.

Dhavalsinh said Congress may be down at present, but he would work hard to rejuvenate the party base.

Shinde said Dhavalsinhhad the vision to make the right decision of joining the Congress.

Thorat said Dhavalsinh had killed the leopard because it was harming humans.

"BJP, beware now. Dhavalsinh doesn't spare anyone who does wrong," he said.

"With young leaders joining the Congress, the party has a bright future," he said.

