Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged citizens to celebrate all upcoming festivals in a grand manner in the state.

Also Read | CGPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Released at psc.cg.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Fadnavis was addressing a large gathering at a Dahi Handi programme organised in Thane city in the presence of Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar and the BJP's city unit president MLC Niranjan Davkhare.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar’s Statue Found Damaged in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, FIR Lodged.

"People have waited two long years for this day. Now that the floor is open for ‘govindas', there will be no turning back," Fadnavis said, appealing to people to celebrate all the upcoming festivals in a grand manner.

Dahi Handi programmes had not been organised in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the last two years.

With the state government announcing several sops, the festivals should be celebrated in a grand manner and benefits of development should reach and every citizen, the deputy chief minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)