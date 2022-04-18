Raipur, Apr 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to the neighbouring state, officials said.

According to officials, Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has been allotted Gare Palma sector-2 coal block in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh for which it has been seeking necessary approvals to start mining.

"The Maharashtra minister held an elaborate discussion with the CM here at the latter's official residence over energy related requirements of the neighbouring state. The CM has assured to extend support for the clearance of Gare Palma Sector-2 coal block as per the rules," an official statement said.

During the meeting, Raut said in order to ensure the continuity of coal supply to power generation units of Maharashtra, this block is crucial and urged for early completion of all the related formalities and clearances.

Chhattisgarh Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo and other officials of state and MAHAGENCO were present there, it added.

According to activists, residents of villages which will be affected by the mining in Gare-Palma-sector 2 area have been opposing the project for a long time.

"At least 14 villages, including Gare, Saraitola, Bajarmuda, Karwahi and Dolesara, will be destroyed if mining starts in this area in Tamnar tehsil. Villagers have even passed resolutions in the gram sabha in the past stating they will not give their land for non-agriculture use,” said Rajesh Tripathi, a Raigarh-based environment activist.

Last month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had met Baghel seeking to clear hurdles in the development of the coal blocks allotted to the former's state in Chhattisgarh.

Subsequently, the state government granted final approval to the second phase of Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) coal mine and Parsa coal mine located in Surguja division. The two mines were allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL).

