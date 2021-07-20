Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) A film producer and two others were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Mira Road of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The police had a tip-off that the film producer was running a sex racket and was allegedly forcing women into flesh trade under the garb of giving them opportunity in his films, deputy commissioner of police crime Dr Mahesh Patil said.

The racket was being operated from a housing complex in Mira Road since years, he said, adding that the main accused Khanayalal Balchandani was being helped by one Vanita Ingle, who acted as an agent.

The police sent a decoy customer and raided the premises in the housing complex and arrested the three accused, and rescued two women, he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) have been registered against the trio at the Mira Road police station, the official added.

