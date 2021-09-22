Pune, Sep 22 (PTI) A case was registered on Wednesday against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, here for allegedly saying that NCP would "kiss any painted cheeks" on a complaint of a party leader, a police officer said.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Now Official in China, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

An FIR was registered at the Sinhgad Road police station under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar lodged a complaint.

Also Read | Punjab: 29-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide in Khanna After Allegedly Being Thrashed And Humilated by Drug Addict Friend.

Speaking at a programme in Pune's Shirur tehsil, Darekar had said in Marathi that the NCP is the party of the people who are powerful, established and well-connected. "The NCP is the party that would kiss painted cheeks".

Chakankar had alleged Darekar insulted the women of Maharashtra with his remarks and asked him to apologise or "face consequences".

She said Darekar's party (BJP) has a history of disrespecting women and he continued with it.

"We have registered an FIR under section 509 of the IPC against Darekar. The case has been transferred to Shirur for further probe," said Devidas Gheware, senior police inspector, Sinhgad police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)