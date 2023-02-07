Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A blaze broke out at a furniture godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported so far in the fire that erupted in the godown in Pimpalghar area around 6.30 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Two fire engines of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation were pressed into service and the fire fighting operation was underway, he said.

