Nagpur, May 3 (PTI) A huge fire broke out on Monday evening in a company manufacturing paper products in Bazargaon area of Nagpur district and a large number of fire-tending vehicles and personnel were engaged in dousing operations, an official said.

He added that there was no report of any casualty as of now and the focus was to ensure the fire did not spread to other units nearby.

"A fire call was received at 4:57pm from a company that makes tissue paper and toilet rolls. Paper waste and raw materials, compressed bales etc stored in the company's tin shed caught fire," said Nagpur Municipal Corporation chief fire officer Rajendra Uchake.

"The aim is to check the spread of fire and then douse it completely. This is the third fire incident in the company in the past three years. It just has a fire hydrant system with a water tank and one pump," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)