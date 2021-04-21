Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for alleged possession of a tiger skin and a paw in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Tuesday laid a trap at Thakurpada on the Mumbai-Nashik bypass and nabbed the accused with the skin and paw, an official said.

The accused Prashant Singh (21), Chetan Gauda (23), Aryan Kadam (23) and Aniket Kadam (25), are all residents of Mumbai, the official said.

An offence under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against the accused with the Kongaon police, he said, adding that further probe is underway to find the source of the items.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)