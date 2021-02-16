Pune, Feb 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against a gangster and his aides, who after being released from jail, took out procession on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

According to Talegaon Dabhade police, a convoy of 30 to 40 Pune-bound vehicles stopped near Urse toll plaza, where gangster Gajanan Marne's supporters allegedly assembled unlawfully on Monday night.

The men allegedly burst crackers, shouted and used drone cameras to shoot the procession, an official said.

Marne and some of his aides had been released from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai on Monday evening, he said.

"By indulging in the act, the accused had tried to create an atmosphere of fear on the highway," the official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

The accused have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act, he added.

