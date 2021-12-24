Jalna, Dec 24 (PTI) Ganja worth Rs 18.43 lakh being smuggled after being hidden in plant saplings in a truck was seized on Friday in Mantha in Maharashtra's Jalna district and two people were arrested, a police official said.

The truck was parked near a hotel and was searched after two people were moving suspiciously near it, said Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.

"We found 148 packets of ganja, weighing 3 quintals, hidden in plant saplings, which were also seized. It was being transported from Andhra Pradesh to Badnapur here," he added.

