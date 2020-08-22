Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday performed 'aarti' of Lord Ganesh's idol at Raj Bhavan here along with staff, officers and their families on the first day of the festival, an official release said.

Koshyari is currently holding additional charge of Goa.

Ganesh festival celebrations remain low-key this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

