Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday visited state-run Sir JJ Group of Hospitals in Mumbai.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses, paramedical workers and staff for rendering services to patients in the present challenging situation.

Earlier in the day, a total of 12,822 new COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths were reported in Maharashtra.

"The total number of cases in the state is now at 5,03,084, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths," the State Health Department said.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,304 COVID-19 cases, 1,454 recoveries and 58 deaths were reported in Mumbai today.

The total number of cases in the city is now at 1,22,331 including 95,354 recoveries, 19,932 active cases and 6,748 deaths, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

A total of 8 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the area now stands at 2,612 including 83 active cases, BMC added. (ANI)

