Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Employees and officials of the Maharashtra government should not be transferred till June 30 this fiscal given the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government said on Monday but added certain exceptions.

However, transfers can be effected in case posts are lying vacant due to the retirement of employees, the government said in an order.

Filling of posts in essential services to contain the spread of the disease will also be permitted, it stated.

Transfer of an employee will be allowed if the competent authority is convinced that such a step is necessary after a complaint of serious nature is received against the former, the order said.

Further orders will be issued after taking stock of the COVID-19 spread from time to time, the government added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)