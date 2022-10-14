Aurangabad, Oct 14 (PTI) The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Friday formed a sub committee of ministers to oversee the celebrations to mark 75 years of 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram'.

Eight districts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region were liberated from the rule of the Hyderabad Nizam by Indian forces on September 17, 1948.

The sub committee, which will include all ministers from the Marathwada region, will finalise the programmes to be undertaken to mark the anniversary in a befitting manner, an official said.

Among the state ministers who are part of the sub committee are Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar and Co-operative department Minister Atul Save, he added.

"The region's divisional commissioner will be the sub committee's member-secretary. A new draft of expenses for the celebrations will also be presented to the government. This sub-committee will conduct programs till 17 September next year," the official informed.

