Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): President of BJP's Pune unit, Jagdish Mulik, has alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not provide financial support to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to fight against coronavirus.

In a press note, he claimed that the state government has provided only Rs 3 crores of financial assistance to the PMC till now. However, the corporation itself has spent about Rs 200 crores so far.

Also Read | Lockdown to be Imposed in Raipur And Birgaon Municipal Corporation Areas From July 22 to 28 : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

Mulik said, "The state is not providing financial help just because PMC is ruled by BJP and the state government is run by MVA which is doing politics."

He demanded immediate assistance of Rs 500 crores to PMC by the government in view of COVID-19.

Also Read | Lockdown Extended in Karnataka's Kalaburagi District Till July 27 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases.

"Expenses on door to door surveys, testing, antigen tests, PPE kits, ventilators and building of COVID Care Centres are all covered by PMC. Apart from this, the city corporation is also managing the expenses of treatment in about 10 private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment," the BJP leader added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases, 258 deaths and 3,906 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Sunday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,10,455 including 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)