Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the 11th Keshav Srushti awards to 13 COVID-19 warriors at a felicitation function held at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Twenty-one other COVID-19 warriors working under the aegis of Keshav Srushti were also felicitated on the occasion, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

The awards instituted by Keshav Srushti, an organisation dedicated to education, rural development, water management and energy conservation, were presented to doctors, health care personnel, sanitation workers, police and NGOs, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor complimented the organisation for its work in diverse areas of development, the statement said.

Keshav Srushti chairperson Surendra Gupta was present on the occasion.

