Solapur, Jun 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the kin of martyred CRPF jawan Sunil Kale.

Kale was killed in an encounter in Pulwama in Jammu- Kashmir on June 23 and his final rites were held the next day in his native Pangaon village in Solapur's Barshi tehsil.

Deshmukh was accompanied by state health minister Rajesh Tope and Solapur guardian minister Dattatray Bharane, an official statement said.

