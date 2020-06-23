Thane, Jun 23 (PTI) Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Tuesday asked the civic administration to register a criminal case against a private hospital which allegedly failed to admit a COVID-19 patient, resulting in his death.

In a letter to the municipal commissioner, Mhaske said the 70-year-old victim was a resident of Anand Nagar and his son is a civic employee.

Also Read | From Patanjali's Coronil to Glenmark's FabiFlu, Recent Breakthroughs in COVID-19 Medicine Research in India.

On Monday evening, the Thane Municipal Corporation sought a bed for the victim at a hospital, and was informed that bed was available at Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra area here in Maharashtra.

After a confirmation from the hospital, the patient was taken there on Monday night, but the medical facility did not admit him andkept him waiting for hours, the mayor said in the letter.

Also Read | Oppo A11k Budget Smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India, Now Available for Sale via Amazon.in.

The patient later died while being taken to the hospital where he was earlier admitted, he said.

Taking serious note of the lapse, the mayor said the city administration had received such complaints earlier also.

Hence, the civic administration should take a strong step and register an offence against the hospital, he said.

The mayor said the COVID-19 war room doctors were working round-the-clock and selflessly, but such incidents bring them a bad name and defame the civic body.

Mhaske also said that some hospitals refuse patients seeking benefits under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and admit asymptomatic patients to make money.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)