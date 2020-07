Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) A case has been registered against a hotelier and six of his family members for allegedly harassing his wife in suburban Amboli here, police said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, the victim had married the hotelier in 2007 and the couple had four daughters, an official said.

The accused harassed the victim constantly for not bearing a son and threw her out of the house two years ago, keeping the custody of her daughters, the official said.

Following a complaint, a case has been registered against the seven accused under section 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, he said.

No arrests have been made so far, he added.

