Palghar, Jan 27 (PTI) India speedster Shardul Thakur, who hails from the Maharashtra's Palghar district, was conferred the title 'Palghar Ratna' at a public function held here, an official said on Wednesday.

Thakur, played a key role in India's fourth Test match win in the recently concluded Australia series.

Thakur snared seven wickets and was India's top-scorer in the first innings in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, which India won and eventually won the hard-fought series 2-1.

District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse conferred the title of 'Palghar Ratna' at a flag-hoisting event on Tuesday, an official release by the District collectorate stated.

The 29-year-old pacer, who has played two Tests, 12 ODIs and 17 T20s for India, was given a citation and a memento by the minister.

Speaking on the occasion Bhuse said Thakur had brought in pride not only to Palghar, but to the entire state and country.

Several dignitaries present on the occasion also greeted Shardul for his splendid performance in the recent periods and wished him best of luck for the future.

Thakur has been named in India's squad for the first two Tests against England, starting February 5 in Chennai. PTI

