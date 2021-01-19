Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) An injured jackal strayed into a medical store in Maharashtra's Thane city, causing panic among staff at the shop, a civic official said.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon and the animal did not attack anyone. It was later rescued by forest department personnel, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The jackal, around two years' old, entered the medical store located in Kharkar Ali area here around 2.30 pm, the official said.

The shop employees alerted the RDMC, which in-turn informed forest department authorities.

Personnel of the forest department with the help of an animal protection association later caught the jackal, the official said.

As the animal had leg injuries, it was taken to a veterinary hospital ay the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) at Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

Since the SGNP is located nearby, wild animals sometimes stray into residential areas in the vicinity. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)