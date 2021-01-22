Nagpur, Jan 21 (PTI) A constable attached to Nagpur Central Jail was arrested for allegedly possessing charas, police said on Thursday.

The accused constable, identified as Mangesh Madhukar Solanki (28), was arrested on Wednesday, a police official said.

"The jail staff suspected Solanki's activities. During a search on Wednesday night, a small packet was found hidden inside his socks. It contained 28 grams of charas," he said.

"Following the recovery of the drug, he was produced before Jail Superintendent Anup Kumre, who in turn reported the matter to Dhantoli police station," he said.

He was handed over to Dhantoli police, who arrested him.

It came to light that Solanki had been supplying drugs to the prisoners, the official said.

The prison administration will conduct a departmental inquiry, he said.

"Solanki was produced in a local court on Thursday afternoon, which granted him bail," the official said. PTI

