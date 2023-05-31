Jammu, May 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday said it will launch month-long 'Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan' in June across the Union Territory to highlight the achievements of the central government in the past nine years.

It said party leaders and workers will reach out to people to draw their attention to various programmes, schemes, decisions of the BJP government under "SabKa Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishvas" as preached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"From June 1-30, the BJP will launch Maha Jan Samparak Abhiyan in the entire country as well as in Jammu and Kashmir. We will reach out to every household under the campaign," J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters here.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will address BJP workers at booth levels on June 23 in connection with the martyrdom of Shama Prasad Mukherjee," he said

Raina said 'Yoga Divas' will be organised at all tehsils in Jammu and Kashmir on June 21.

