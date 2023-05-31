Ajmer, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Congress saying it had followed a policy of "misguiding and depriving" the poor and noted that the nine years of BJP-led government have been dedicated to service to citizens and good governance.

Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi said India's achievements today were being praised across the world and alleged that people suffered before 2014 during the rule of Congress-led government. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar (Watch Video).

PM Modi Lashes Out at Congress in Ajmer Rally

"Congress has cheated even the heroes. It is Congress that has been betraying our ex-servicemen in the name of 'One Rank One Pension'. The BJP government not only implemented 'One Rank One Pension' but also gave arrears to ex-servicemen," the Prime Minister said.

"Before 2014, people of the country were protesting against corruption, terrorist attacks used to take place, the Congress government was afraid to build roads on the border, there was a superpower above the PM and Congress givernment was functioning through remote control. However, you changed everything with your one vote in 2014. The entire world is talking about the development of India now," he added.

He alleged that the Congress policy has been to "misguide the poor, make them suffer." The rally in Ajmer district was the first major programme of BJP's campaign to reach out to people to mark nine years in the government at the Centre. PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress Over One Rank One Pension, Says 'Congress Continued Betraying Ex-Servicemen in the Name of OROP'.

PM Modi visited Pushkar Before coming to Ajmer. "In our scriptures, Lord Brahma has been called the creator of the universe. With Lord Brahma's blessings, an era of new creation is going on in India. BJP-led NDA government in the Centre has completed nine years. These nine years have been dedicated to service to citizens, good governance and the welfare of the poor," PM Modi said. This was PM Modi's sixth programme in Rajasthan in the last eight months. Rajasthan will go the polls later this year.

