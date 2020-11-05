Gondia, Nov 5 (PTI) In a daylight robbery, two unidentified persons decamped with valuables worth over Rs 10 lakh from a jewellery store in Gondia city of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at a jewellery store in Ganesh Nagar locality at around 11.30 am, when the owner kept a bag of ornaments in the shop and stepped away for a bit after opening the establishment, an official said.

On his return, he found the bag missing and alerted the police, the official said.

The CCTV footage from the area showed two motorcycle- borne men fleeing with the bag, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

