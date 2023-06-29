Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) Gold ornaments worth about Rs 3.2 crore were stolen from a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The police have registered a case against seven persons, including a watchman and his wife who lived at the shop in Ulhasnagar township. The couple is missing, he said.

On the intervening night of June 26 and June 27, six kilograms of gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 3.2 crore was stolen from the shop's locker after breaking it with a gas cutter, the official said.

The police said the watchman was appointed a week ago.

Several teams have been formed to investigate the theft but no arrests have been made yet, the official added.

