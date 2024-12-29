Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's comprehensive arrangements for the Maha Kumbh 2025 next year.

Emphasising the unique significance of the upcoming spiritual festival, he said that it holds immense importance for devotees of the Hindu faith and those who can, must attend Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to ANI, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar said, "This Maha Kumbh has its own speciality. All the arrangements will be very good... Kumbh bath has special importance, so those who can go must go."

He added, "In this way, Kumbh is being held after 144 years and there is a special concern in the UP government and within the country; wherever the loving people, who have faith in the Hindu community, are invited. Kumbh is being held after 144 years; it has its separate significance. It is the symbol of the faith of the Hindu community."

Uttar Pradesh Tourism is set to mesmerise attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj.

The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering, an official release stated.

The Mahakumbh, will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Earlier, UP Minister Jaiveer Singh said that Mahakumbh 2025 will be historic, adding that strict arrangements are in place.

"The Maha Kumbh will be historic, amazing, grand, and divine. A new record will be set in the world. Strict arrangements have been made, and no one will face any problems," Singh told ANI.

District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam Nose during the opening and closing of the event.

"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of the "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies," she added. (ANI)

