New Delhi, December 29: The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an inter-state arms trafficking syndicate with the arrest of two gunrunners. The accused have been identified as Sunny Sharma, 30, and Devinder Chhabra, 28, both residents of Haryana. The accused were supplying firearms to a criminal gang active in Delhi/NCR. A total of 10 firearms, including three semi-automatic pistols and seven single-shot pistols, were recovered from their possession, said the police. Bulandshahr: Rizwan Ansari, Accused of Supplying Arms to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Arrested for Celebrating Bail with Son.

The arrests were made on December 17, 2024, near Singhu Border, Delhi. DCP special cell Pranav Tayal said that Sunny Sharma has a previous conviction for murder and was out on bail, while Devinder Chhabra was also convicted for murder and was out on bail. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act and are further investigating the matter.

