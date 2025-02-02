Ghaziabad, Feb 2 (PTI) BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Loni, Nand Kishore Gujjar, on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the Maha Kumbh stampede alleging that "officials in UP were working under the influence of the Samajwadi Party."

His comment comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hinted at a conspiracy to undermine Sanatan Dharma and the Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sofa and Beds Manufacturing Unit in Medchal-Malkajgiri's Uppal, No Causalities Reported (Watch Video)'.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede that broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29.

Gujjar also accused the officers of prioritising VIP treatment for their families while ordinary pilgrims struggled at the Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Incident: Central Government Forms 6-Member Team To Probe Vandalism of BR Ambedkar's Statue in Amritsar, Lashes Out at AAP.

"MLAs, who hold a higher position than officers, were forced to stand in queues while bureaucrats' wives received VIP protocol," he told PTI.

A video of Gujjar's statement has gone viral on the social media platform X, where he said that it was not the deaths (of pilgrims) but murders.

"I urge CM Yogi Adityanath to register an FIR against the Chief Secretary and his associates for looting the Maha Kumbh budget. He is responsible for the deaths of pilgrims (at the Maha Kumbh) and should be jailed under the NSA," he alleged.

After the incident, the UP government has already constituted a three-member judicial commission headed by former Justice Harsh Kumar, which will also include former DGP VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh. The Commission has begun its probe.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)