Latur, Apr 21 (PTI) Latur district in Maharashtra received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration at the National Civil Services Day event in New Delhi on Friday, an official said.

The award was bestowed on the district for health services rendered to some 50 lakh people through a wide network of primary health centres and sub centres, he said.

Latur has 233 'arogyavardhni' (wellness) centres under the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme and services offered include health check-ups of pregnant women, children, adolescent girls, treatment of infectious diseases, cancer, diabetes as well as advice on leading a health lifestyle, he said.

The award has been given after considering medicine stock, health infrastructure including ambulances, camps, as well as innovative schemes in Latur like 'sanjivani abhiyan' for cancer diagnosis, 'jeevanrekha kaksh' to prevent maternal mortality, the official said.

The award will greatly motivate the district administration to work with greater dedication to help citizens, Collector Prithviraj BP said.

On Civil Services Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts or implementing units for success and innovation in rolling out priority programmes for people's welfare.

The award was handed to the Latur district administration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the contribution of civil servants to nation building and said India's rapid development would not have been possible without their active participation.

