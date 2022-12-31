Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,663, as per a health department report.

The state is now left with 164 active cases.

With no fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,417, it said.

A day before, Maharashtra reported 18 cases and nil fatalities.

The number of recoveries so far in the state rose to 79,88,082 with 38 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as per the report.

With 12,917 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the count of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 8,59,30,720.

Among the 30 COVID-19 cases, Pune logged the highest number of 19 infections, followed by four cases each from the Nagpur circle and Mumbai circle, two from Nashik circle and one from the Latur circle. Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Akola circles did not report any fresh cases.

None of the eight circles in the state reported any fresh fatality, as per the report.

At 60, Pune district has the highest number of active cases in the state, followed by 40 in Mumbai and 12 in Thane district.

Maharashtra's current case recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

According to the health department, of 1,16,666 passengers who arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, 2,373 were subjected to the RT-PCR test, which revealed six of them are COVID-19 positive.

Of these six passengers, three were from Pune, two from Navi Mumbai and one from Goa, the health department said, adding their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,663; fresh cases 30; death toll 1,48,417; recoveries 79,88,082; active cases 164; total tests: 8,59,30,720.

