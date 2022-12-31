New Delhi, Dec 31: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Saturday told Meta-owned WhatsApp to immediately fix an incorrect map of India on its New Year celebrations live-streaming link.

Responding quickly, WhatsApp removed the stream and thanked the minister for pointing out the "unintended error".

"We have promptly removed the stream, apologies. We will be mindful in the future," said the tech giant. WhatsApp New Year Celebration Live Streaming Link Shows Incorrect Map of India, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tells To Fix Immediately.

The minister had earlier reiterated that all social media platforms that do business in India must use correct maps.

"Dear @WhatsApp Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India , must use correct maps," said Chandrasekhar in a tweet.

Earlier this week, he had cautioned video calling platform Zoom's founder and CEO Eric Yuan to "make sure" that he used the correct map of the countries the company does business in or wants to do business in.

"You may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do/want to do business in," he had told Yuan.

The Zoom CEO later deleted a tweet showing an incorrect map of the country.

Chandrasekhar recently spoke about the compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms in the country.

"I think who is the head of twitter is not the most important discussion to have. It's about the compliance with law, rules and guardrails for all social media platforms that need to be designed and put into place - transparent and true and institutional," said the minister on Twitter. Countdown to New Year 2023 Live Updates: Australia’s Brisbane Cheerfully Welcomes New Year 2023.

The minister was reacting to a tweet by Twitter CEO Elon Musk as he started a poll on the microblogging website asking millions of users "should I step down as head of Twitter?"

"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk had asked in one of his tweets.

In October this year, the government had notified rules under which it will set up appellate panels to redress grievances that users may have against the decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content.

The obligations of intermediaries earlier were limited to notifying users of rules but now with the new rules there will be much more definite obligations on platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2022 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).