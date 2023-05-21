Nagpur, May 21 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a man who allegedly posed as a recovery agent and duped a businessman of Rs 1.86 crore in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Road Accident: Speeding BMW Crushes Man to Death in Moti Nagar Area, Woman Driver Arrested.

According to the police, the accused allegedly posed as a recovery agent of a company dealing with cases in the Debts Recovery Tribunal.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Surpasses Maharashtra in Sugar Production This Season.

The victim, who owns a footwear shop, wished to buy a laptop for his son and the accused approached him claiming that he had connections with bank officials and can arrange for a laptop at a concessional rate, an official said.

The accused similarly helped the victim procure vehicles for his family members at concessional rates and soon gained his confidence and lured him to purchase a property worth Rs 4 crore, he said.

The accused assured that he would arrange the deal for Rs 1.45 crore for the victim, following which the latter transferred Rs 1.41 crore into his bank account.

The accused allegedly provided the victim with fake bank receipts. When confronted, the accused then issued two cheques, which subsequently bounced, the official said.

The victim had allegedly lost more than Rs 1.86 crore to the accused between January 2022 and December 2022, he said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Crime Branch is probing the case registered under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)