Thane, Apr 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old man, who had recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Dombivili railway station on Monday, senior inspector Satish Pawar of the railway police station said.

The victim, an engineer from Azde village, allegedly leapt in front of Konark Express, the official said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem to Rukminibai Civic Hospital and a case of accidental death registered, it was stated.

The man had recently recovered from COVID-19 and had left home with a bag, informing his family that he would return soon, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)