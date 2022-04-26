Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding dumper in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

The Kolsewadi police of Kalyan have arrested the 20-year-old driver of the dumper for the accident that took place in the morning, an official said.

Also Read | 'Extreme Hot Weather Conditions May Affect Some Electric Bike Batteries', Says Nitin Gadkari.

Milind Galde, a resident of Dombivili, was standing with his two-wheeler in Chinchpada locality, where a speeding dumper dashed him, killing him on the spot, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act was registered against dumper driver Harishchandra Wagh, who was drunk at the time of the accident, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)