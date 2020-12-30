Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) With the arrest of a 49-year-old labourer, theNavi Mumbai police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the recovery of a skeleton which was found dumped near Vashi on December 27, a police officer said.

The victim, Pravin Nair (50), was killed by the live-in partner of his former wife during a drunken brawl last month, he said.

The accused, Prembahadur Sawan (49), is also a labourer.

After beating Nair to death, Sawan wrapped the body in a plastic banner and dumped it in garbage lying strewn on an open plot near the Vashi Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC).

The officer said the police came to know from residents of a slum that one Paru Nair, who sells vegetables for living, had not returned to the locality since a month.

Picking up that thread, police traced Paru and came to know that the deceased was her husband.

