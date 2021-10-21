Nagpur, Oct 21 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife's paramour in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

The incident took place at Kuwara Bhiwsen in Parsheoni police station area on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

The police have arrested Pradip Sahdeo Dokrimare (27), Rohan Madhukar Chawre (28) and Akash Matadin Barse (32), all residents of Ramtek tehsil, for killing Bunty Bapuji Wadibhasme.

According to the police, Dokrimare was allegedly having an affair with Wadibhasme's wife, and when the latter found out about it, he had constant quarrel with his wife.

Dokrimare allegedly called the victim to Kuwara Bhiwsen, where he strangled him and smashed his head with a boulder, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)