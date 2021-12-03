Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) A man from Ulhasnagar in Thane district has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister and hiding the body in their house for a couple of days, police said on Friday.

Yogesh Maitmale (45), had an argument with his sister Aruna, with whom he was living after getting bailed out by her in the case connected to the killing of his wife six years ago, a Central police station official said.

"The two had some argument a couple of days ago and he killed Aruna with a sharp weapon and hid the body in the house. However, after a foul smell pervaded the room, he came to the police station and confessed to the crime," he said.

The motive for the killing is not known and the post mortem report is awaited, he added.

The accused may be mentally unwell, the official pointed out.

