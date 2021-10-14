Palghar, Oct 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a thief at Virar railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim Harshal Vaidya was waiting for a train with his pregnant wife and mother-in-law, senior inspector Vitthal Chowgule of the Virar police station said.

The accused suddenly snatched the victim's wallet and ran, and when the latter chased him, he whipped out a sharp weapon and stabbed him, he said.

While Vaidya was rushed to a local hospital in an injured state, the others on the railway platform pinned down the accused and handed him over to the police, the official said.

The victim succumbed to his stab wounds and the body was sent for post-mortem to the government hospital, he said.

The accused, who is a repeat offender, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the official added.

