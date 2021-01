Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) Three masked men fired two rounds in the air from a pistol and looted Rs 5,000 in Satgaon in Butibori area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the victim had gone to a hotel, an official said.

"They took Rs 5,000 from the man and left in a car. Efforts are on to nab them," he added.

