Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) A toy train heading from Maharashtra's popular Matheran hill station to Neral has derailed, but no passenger suffered any injury, railway officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Saturday when one of the wheels of the train's engine derailed near Jumma Patti station, located some 95 km from Mumbai, they said.

This happened a day after the horrific triple train crash in Odisha in which 278 people died and 1,100 were injured.

The toy train, which left from Matheran at around 4 pm on Saturday, had 90 to 95 passengers onboard, the officials said,

No passenger suffered any injury, a railway spokesperson said.

The passengers immediately de-boarded the train and left for their destination by cabs, he said.

The train was re-railed at around 9 pm and was brought back to Neral station, located at the foot of Matheran hills, by 10.30 pm, as per the railway staff.

The incident led to the cancellation of the last train from Neral to Matheran and hence, fares of the passengers of both the trains were refunded, he said.

The toy train moves on a slow speed and sometimes in case of derailment of coaches, the support staff travelling along with the train just lift them and put them back on tracks, the spokesperson said.

A senior railway official said the toy train operation will be suspended between Neral and Matheran during the monsoon.

The Neral-Matheran toy train is more than 100 years old. This is one among the few mountain railways (section) in India.

The 21 km long Neral-Matheran narrow gauge track passes through the picturesque ghat of the hill station.

The toy train operation is generally suspended between Neral and Matheran during the rainy season from June to October for safety reasons.

But, it is operated between Matheran and Aman Lodge, the closest station from Dasturi point beyond which vehicles are not allowed on the hill station.

