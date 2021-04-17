Akola, Apr 17 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Akola district on Saturday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, an official said.

The tremors were witnessed at 3.45 pm, 19 km west of Akola city, the official from the Akola Earthquake Observatory said.

The quake of 3.0 magnitude did not cause any damages to life of property, the official added.

