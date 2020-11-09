Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday hailed and felicitated a traffic policeman for "discharging duty risking life" a few days after the latter was dragged on the bonnet of a car while trying to stop its driver for not wearing a mask.

Traffic constable Abasaheb Sawant was last Thursday dragged on the car bonnet for almost one kilometre on a busy road in Chinchwad area near Pune.

"I am proud of traffic policemen like Aba Sawant who discharged duty risking life," Deshmukh, who felicitated him with a shawl and bouquet, said in a statement.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash has given a cash reward of Rs 10,000 to Sawant, the minister informed.

