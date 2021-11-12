Aurangabad, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Friday warned that strict action will be taken against employees of colleges who are not completely vaccinated against coronavirus.

Also Read | Raunak Singh’s NGO Sikh Aid Providing Education Aid to Underprivileged Children.

Speaking to reporters at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, the minister of higher and technical education said salaries of college staffers can also be kept on hold if they are not completely inoculated.

"Teachers and other college staff must complete both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A notice will be served to employees who are not inoculated, and if they don't abide by it, we may keep their salaries on hold," Samant said.

Also Read | Gayatri Prajapati, Former UP Minister, Gets Life Term For Rape.

The minister further said that the state government was considering the demand for reduction of fees for students from rain and drought-affected regions of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)