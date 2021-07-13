Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday suspended a driver for driving the bus full of passengers on a bridge submerged in floodwater in Raigad district, an official said.

A video of the incident that occurred on Monday showed that the bus was being driven on the bridge at Revtale.

According to the official, the bus with at least 52 passengers was headed towards Velas from Pimpri-Chinchwad depot in Pune.

The suspension order states that the driver drove the bus on the submerged bridge while other vehicles were waiting in the queue. The act led to tarnishing the image of the MSRTC, besides risking the lives of passengers.

The Konkan region of Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last couple of days.

